Co Kildare commercial use building to be converted into service for children with special needs
Converted into Day Service
Kildare County Council has received a planning application for the change of use of an industrial and commercial unit for use as a day service.
The planning is also for an after school and Saturday Club for children with special needs and full planning permission is sought to construct an outside play area associated with the same, all ancillary site works and services, at Crookstown Retail Park, Crookstown.
