KILDARE: Driver arrested for dangerous driving for very high speed on N7

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this motorist travelling at speed of 182km in 100km zone at Kill, Co. Kildare.

The driver was arrested for Dangerous Driving due to the excessive level of the speed.

A court appearance will follow in coming days where charges under the Road Traffic Act will be applied.

It is an offence to drive dangerously in a public place. If you are convicted of dangerous driving, you could be fined up to €5,000, or be sent to prison for up to six months, or both.