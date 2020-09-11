Deaths in Co Kildare - September 11, 2020

Norman Kenny, Nurney House, Carbury

September 10.Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving and loved family. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Deirdre, sons Ben and Tim, daughter Rebecca, mother Alice, brothers Edward, Desmond and Robert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Norman will leave his home on Saturday at 12.15pm and will travel via Nan Brennans and the Sweep of Carbury for cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. No flowers please,donations if desired to Palliative Care St Brigid's Kildare and West Wicklow.

Maureen Hackett, The Rath, New Street and formerly Main Street, Rathangan

Funeral arrangements later.

Noel Geoghegan, Ballymore Eustace

September 10. Predeceased by his sister Katherine and his father Tom. Sadly missed by his mother Kay, sister Caroline, niece Danielle, brother-in-law Ollie, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass this Saturday,September 12, in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

William (Bill) Cusack, Celbridge

September 8. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Sinead, son in-law Michael, grandchildren Cian, Abbie and Brody, brother Michael, sisters Sheila, Margaret and Helen, brothers in-law, sister in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to recent Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 there will be a private service held for William in St Patrick's Church, Celbridge on Tuesday at 11am followed by cremation at Newland's Cross. Those wishing to send their condolences to the family then please do so via the condolence section on RIP.ie. Those wishing to attend William's Funeral Service but cannot may view the service at www.celstra.ie.

Denis Byrne, Woodlawn, Allenwood

September 9. Beloved husband, loving father and friend. Grandfather to the late Luca. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Kay daughter Catherine, son Greg, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Carla, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Adam, Eva, Dean, Grace and Cillian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in the hall of the funeral home. In an effort to follow Government and HSE guidelines, Funeral will be private. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Condolences can be left on the 'condolence' link at RIP.ie

Yeon Cassells, Woodlands, Castledermot

September 10. Peacefully after a short illness; Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings Yeon’s funeral will be private for family and close friends. Cremation will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross on Saturday. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolences, you may do so in the “Condolences” section at RIP.ie