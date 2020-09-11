Dublin Gardaí appealing for witnesses after explosive device found in Crumlin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a suspect device, which was discovered in Crumlin, Dublin 12, yestereday.

At approximately 9.20am, yesterday morning, Gardaí responded to a report of a suspect device at the entrance to Rafter’s Avenue in Crumlin, Dublin 12.

On arrival at the scene, Gardaí observed what they believed to be an improvised explosive device and secured the scene. Local housing was evacuated and traffic diversions were implemented.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene and conducted a controlled explosion. The device and its contents are now subject to a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident. Anyone who was in the vicinity of Rafter’s Avenue between the hours of 9pm, Wednesday, September 9, and 9am, Thursday, September 10, who may have noticed any unusual activity is asked to come forward.

Similarly, any motorists who were driving in the area between 9pm yesterday evening and 9am this morning, who may have camera (dash-cam) footage is asked to make contact.

Anyone with any information should call Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.