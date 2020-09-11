Lions Club to donate book to 25 schools in Newbridge, Curragh and Kildare town

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club has made a donation to the Simon Community and and in return the author of a book on world photography is donating a copy to each school in the locality.

Irish archaeologist and photographer Vincent Butler is an expedition leader, archaeologist and photographer based in Newbridge.

His book Sixty Photographs for Simon is a collection of some of the stunning images he has taken during his expeditions around the globe over the past two decades, across the Arctic, Scandinavia, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and the Antarctic.

Newbridge-Kildare Lions Club has sponsored a copy of the book for every school in Newbridge, the Curragh and Kildare town, a total of 25.



L-R; Morgan McCabe of Newbridge-Kildare Lions Club; Mabel Ben-Muka, President, Newbridge-Kildare Lions Club; Mary Linehan, teacher at Scoil Mhuire; Caitlin O’Connor, Principal, Scoil Mhuire, Junior School; Vincent Butler, author – Sixty Photographs for Simon.

