A burglary took place in a residential area in Newbridge.

A home owner heard a loud bang in their property in Park Mhuire at 9.30pm on Sunday night.

It emerged that an upstairs room had been ransacked.

The burglar gained entry to the property by forcing a rear door.

Medication and a quantity of cash was taken during the incident.

Newbridge gardaí appealed for information on the burglarly.