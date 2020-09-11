Toyota car may be linked to theft of almost €10k of tools

There were two thefts from vans in the Leixlip and Celbridge and a Toyota Yaris vehicle was seen in the vicinity of both incidents.

At 10am on Wednesday, September 2 €1,000 worth of tools were taken from a blue 2008 Volkswagen van in Leixlip Park in Leixlip.

The Yaris car with a registration number of 02 C 14783 was seen in the area.

This Yaris was also seen in the area of another similar theft at 11.40am that morning.

A quantity of power tools worth over €7,000 was taken from a vehicle in the Oakleigh Court area of Celbridge.

Gardaí at Leixlip and Celbridge are investigating both incidents.