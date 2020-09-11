Attempted break-in at Rathangan takeaway

Gardaí are investigating an attempted break-in at a takeaway restaurant in Rathangan on Wednesday morning.

At 6am, three men travelling in a 4X4 vehicle attempted to gain entry to the Sorrento premises.

They damaged a window in their attempts.

The noise woke up an upstairs occupant of the building who disturbed the three men.

The men then left the scene in the 4X4 vehicle.

Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for information.