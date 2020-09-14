Gardai and family concerned for welfare of man (21) missing since 2pm today

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21 year old Andrew Fogarty who was reported missing from the Belgard Square area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, at approximately 2pm on Monday, 14th September, 2020.

Andrew is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a broad build, shaved head and a ginger beard.



He also has a tattoo on his neck and was last seen wearing a lilac top.



Gardaí and Andrew's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Andrew's whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.