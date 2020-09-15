Can you believe this view! Snap up this cottage for sale

This one-bedroom cottage has an elevated view over the Atlantic Ocean in west Co Mayo.

The property in the village of Glengad is in complete renovation.

It's currently on the market for €37,000 which gives lots of financial scope for redeveloping if you sell a property elsewhere.

See more photos and information here.

The potential home is 20 kilometres from Belmullet town 3km from Pullathomas village.

The house sits on over half of an acre.

The property is situated on an elevated site with scenic views over Broadhaven Bay.