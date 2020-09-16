Newbridge to Hazelhatch train line works this Saturday



This Saturday, due to engineering works between Hazelhatch and Newbridge, the following service alterations and amendments will take place-

17:32 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise is deferred to 17:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise



18:25 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise is deferred to 18:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise



19:45 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise



20:15 Dublin Heuston to Kildare is cancelled



21:05 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise



22:10 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise



23:10 Dublin Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare



17:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Monasterevin to Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 19:12 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston



18:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Monasterevin to Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 20:20 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston



19:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Monasterevin to Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 21:33 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston



21:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Portlaoise to Kildare, Newbridge and Dublin Heuston, second bus from Portarlington to Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, third bus from Portlaoise to Portarlington, train at 23:20 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston



22:02 Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled



22:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston is cancelled



18:07 Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston will operate