Newbridge to Hazelhatch train line works this Saturday
Changes and some cancellations
File photo Newbridge Train Station. Tony Keane
This Saturday, due to engineering works between Hazelhatch and Newbridge, the following service alterations and amendments will take place-
17:32 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise is deferred to 17:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise
18:25 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise is deferred to 18:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise
19:45 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise
20:15 Dublin Heuston to Kildare is cancelled
21:05 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise
22:10 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise
23:10 Dublin Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare
17:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Monasterevin to Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 19:12 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston
18:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Monasterevin to Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 20:20 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston
19:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Monasterevin to Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 21:33 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston
21:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Portlaoise to Kildare, Newbridge and Dublin Heuston, second bus from Portarlington to Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, third bus from Portlaoise to Portarlington, train at 23:20 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston
22:02 Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled
22:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston is cancelled
18:07 Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston will operate
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on