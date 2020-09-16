Newbridge to Hazelhatch train line works this Saturday

Changes and some cancellations

KildareNow Reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow Reporter

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

File photo Newbridge Train Station. Tony Keane


This Saturday, due to engineering works between Hazelhatch and Newbridge, the following service alterations and amendments will take place-

17:32 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise is deferred to 17:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise


18:25 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise is deferred to 18:35 and will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise


19:45 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise


20:15 Dublin Heuston to Kildare is cancelled


21:05 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise

 
22:10 Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise

 
23:10 Dublin Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare 


17:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Monasterevin to Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 19:12 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston


18:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Monasterevin to Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 20:20 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston


19:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Monasterevin to Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train at 21:33 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston


21:25 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Portlaoise to Kildare, Newbridge and Dublin Heuston, second bus from Portarlington to Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, third bus from Portlaoise to Portarlington, train at 23:20 from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston


22:02 Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled


22:30 Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston is cancelled


18:07  Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston will operate