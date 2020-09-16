Appeal after burglary at Asian restaurant in Prosperous

The Peony Garden premises

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at the Peony Garden Asian takeaway restaurant in Prosperous. 

On Friday evening last at 6.30pm, a wallet was taken from the jacket of a wallet which was hanging in the premises. 

A man in a black face mask entered via an unsecured door.  

A blue coloured Nissan Micra car with the registration number 05 KE 596 was seen in the area at the time and may be linked to the incident. 

A number of other belongings were also taken from the jacket. 

Clane Gardaí are investigating and can  be contacted at (045) 868 262.