Need a new job? Kildare Co Council hiring for 5 jobs with salaries between €42k and €64k

Kildare County Council is currently recruiting for five positions. 

The roles are for: 

  • Communications Officer (Salary rising to over €64,000 after six years of satisfactory service)

  • Project Leader (Salary rising to over €64,000 after six years of satisfactory service)

  • Senior Technical Support Officer (Salary rising to over €58,000 after six years of satisfactory service)

  • Technical Support Officer (Salary rising to over €51,000 after six years of satisfactory service)

  • Business Advisor / Enterprise Officer (Flat salary of €50,000)

The closing date for applications for these positions is Tuesday, September 29.

Application forms and full details are available here: 