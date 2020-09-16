Need a new job? Kildare Co Council hiring for 5 jobs with salaries between €42k and €64k
Kildare County Council is currently recruiting for five positions.
The roles are for:
- Communications Officer (Salary rising to over €64,000 after six years of satisfactory service)
- Project Leader (Salary rising to over €64,000 after six years of satisfactory service)
- Senior Technical Support Officer (Salary rising to over €58,000 after six years of satisfactory service)
- Technical Support Officer (Salary rising to over €51,000 after six years of satisfactory service)
- Business Advisor / Enterprise Officer (Flat salary of €50,000)
The closing date for applications for these positions is Tuesday, September 29.
Application forms and full details are available here:
