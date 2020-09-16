Co Kildare TDs being urged by Early Childhood Ireland to assist badly funded childcare sector

Early Childhood Ireland, the leading organisation in the early years sector, has written to all TDs in Kildare this week, asking for their commitment to ensure investment in the childcare sector is increased in Budget 2021.

The organisation’s pre-Budget submission includes a call to increase Exchequer spending on childcare to 0.5% of GDP by 2023 and to 1% by 2025. The organisation is calling for investment over the coming year to focus on retaining the Employment Wage Support Scheme (EWSS) for the childcare sector.

Early Childhood Ireland supports 3,800 childcare members nationwide, who – in turn – support over 100,000 children and their families. There are 180 Early Childhood Ireland members across Co. Kildare.

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy with Early Childhood Ireland, said: “Substantially increased investment for early years and school-age childcare must be an immediate and sustained focus for the new Government. Budget 2021 will be the first test of how well they meet this challenge."

She said:“Ireland has consistently remained at the bottom of the class when it comes to investment in childcare. According to the OECD, we invest the least amount in early years of any developed country as a percentage of GDP.In Budget 2021, as well as increasing funding for childcare, the Government must also state how it plans to increase investment to 1% of GDP over the next four years. If the Government is serious about their commitments in the Programme for Government, then a multi-annual plan is needed."

She said:“We are calling on TDs in Kildare to back our call for increased investment in childcare in Budget 2021. Our members in Kildare and nationwide will continue to engage with local politicians on this issue between now and Budget Day on 13th October.”

Post-Covid supports for childcare-providers

Ms. Byrne said an immediate focus for the coming year needs to be on ensuring the sustainability of childcare services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said:“Initially, increased investment in childcare next year must focus on retaining the Employment Wage Support Scheme for the childcare sector,” she said. “This can act as a bridging measure to help stabilise early years and school-age provision, as settings need to adjust to working with the public health issues arising from Covid-19."

She said:“Low investment in childcare is bad for children because it leads to high levels of staff turnover and poor outcomes,” continued Ms. Byrne.

“It is bad for parents because it leads to high fees and no guaranteed crèche places. It’s bad for staff because they receive low wages and have poor working conditions. It’s bad for providers as they’re operating in a constant state of uncertainty and can’t make any long-term plans."