Driving at twice the speed limit in Kildare was only the start of it for this driver
A photo from the scene
This motorist was detected driving at 200% the prevailing speed limit.
Clane Gardaí were conducting a checkpoint in Prosperous on Tuesday evening when they stopped this vehicle travelling at 108kph in a 50kph zone.
The driver was an unaccompanied Learner.
The motorist also tested positive for cannabis.
The driver was arrested at the scene and court proceedings to follow.
