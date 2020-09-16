Driving at twice the speed limit in Kildare was only the start of it for this driver

This motorist was detected driving at 200% the prevailing speed limit.

Clane Gardaí were conducting a checkpoint in Prosperous on Tuesday evening when they stopped this vehicle travelling at 108kph in a 50kph zone.

The driver was an unaccompanied Learner.

The motorist also tested positive for cannabis.

The driver was arrested at the scene and court proceedings to follow.