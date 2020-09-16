Two cars tried to avoid Garda checkpoint in Newbridge area

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Two cars tried to avoid Garda checkpoint in Newbridge area

Gardaí at the scene

Two vehicles tried to avoid a checkpoint in Newbridge on Tuesday night. 

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducted a checkpoint in the area. 

A total of three vehicles were seized for no insurance or tax.

One driver was also an unaccompanied Learner driver. 

Gardaí added: "Two of these vehicles attempted to evade the checkpoint. 

"One driver was arrested after testing positive for cannabis."
 