Naas Hospital reports that 3 patients are waiting for beds at Emergency Department
Naas hospital
There are three patients waiting for beds at the Emergency Department in Naas Hospital, from the latest reports.
There are no patients waiting for beds elsewhere in the hospital.
220 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 189 are waiting in the emergency department, while 31 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
