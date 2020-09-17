Co Kildare father campaigns to be with wife during labour and birth

In eight weeks time, Co Kildare couple, Colin (33) and Sandra (30) Mahony, both healthcare workers, are expecting their first baby at The Coombe.

Colin is calling on the Government to allow him be with his wife during the whole labour, not just for active labour.



Colin Mahony, said: “This is something that has been ignored. It is only right that there should be a birth partner - women should not be on their own. What they are doing is totally wrong. All hospitals have different policies, why are there so many different rules? Mental health is a massive issue, since the first lockdown, for so many people. Women need comfort, this will not help their mental health. This is preventable - not allowing birth partners in is causing more stress, higher than normal levels. I think it should be the right of any parent, both father or mother, that a female should have someone to comfort her, while giving birth. It is like third world stuff, would this even happen in the third world? This is effecting a lot of people.”



He said: “We are not getting our hopes up. We know that The Coombe will look after Sandra and the baby. I should be able to be there to support my wife, especially for the first time that she gives birth. That is our issue, for others, they are complications - there are lots of issues going on around this. I want to keep the pressure up.”



Colin said: “I can never understand this. I understand that midwives would prefer it if there was a birth partner there, it is adding more work, as they have to go around and make sure that upset women are okay.”



He said: “I want to be there for the labour and birth. It is just about having the comfort person there with you. Any nurse that I have spoken to is behind our campaign. Everyday that this goes on, there are so many people being affected. We don't want to get our hopes up and be shattered and stressed, the fact is that it doesn't make any sense.”



Taoiseach Michéal Martin is understood to be raising the issue with the Chief Medical Officer.



North Kildare Sinn Féin Deputy Réada Cronin and Social Democrats Holly Cairns have both campaigned in the Dáil, calling for birth partners to be allowed accompany the women at both the labour and birth. They are also calling for fathers and birth partners to be allowed attend scans.



In a statement Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin, said: “We must be mindful of the challenges posed by visitor restrictions in our maternity hospitals. At present, the three maternity hospitals in Dublin have varying restrictions in place. In all of the three hospitals, partners may visit for a period of time each day and may also be there for the labour and birth. There are limitations however, on access of partners into maternity wards, theatres and appointments.

These are all decided at local level and are regularly reviewed.”

Senator O’Loughlin said: “I have been hearing from new mothers and expectant mothers who are extremely upset about the rules around visitors to maternity units. New mothers have described how difficult and upsetting it was, attending appointments and ultrasounds without their partner.

Expectant mothers, particularly first-time mums, are finding the process very daunting and are actively campaigning for a change to the current rules.”



She said: “While we all understand the need for absolute caution around the health of

expectant mothers and newborns, the mental health of mothers must also be considered. Many women find scans very stressful, and hard to face without any support. A woman shouldn’t have to receive potentially bad news at an antenatal appointment without her partner’s presence. I think that the 20 week anomaly scan in particular is an important one for both parents to attend.”



She said: “Covid numbers in Dublin are obviously still a matter of concern and I accept it is unlikely that rules will change while infection rates are high. However, I would hope that as soon as the numbers stabilise, existing restrictions will be looked at by the Government. We are saying to the Government - what are you going to do about this? We are asking all of the Government.”