"We're ready!" - Kildare's 'wet pubs' all set to re-open on Monday

Many of the 183 pubs across Kildare which are still shut will re-open next Monday - but many may only welcome back a fraction of their previous regular customers.

Enforcing social distancing guidelines in a pub will also radically reduce the capacity for the numbers of people standing and sitting.

Nevertheless the re-openings, coming after a six months coronavirus induced hiatus, have been welcomed.

Many premises have carried out extensive changes to their internal design and layout to promote physical distancing required under Covid-19 protocols.

Kildare Chamber CEO Allan Shine said that Kildare pubs are vital employers and drivers of footfall in towns and villages.

Mr Shine said: “County Kildare Chamber welcomes the re-opening of wet pubs from next Monday. Re-opening the full economy is critical and this is a further step. Public health will always be the number one priority and the economy plays a very close second.”

Mr Shine also said that by allowing publicans re-open their doors, “we now enable a large workforce to come off a range of payment supports.”

He said ‘wet pubs’ need continued support from the government to ensure the viability of the sector.

“We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the Government over the coming days and weeks to ensure cash grants are made available to a sector that has been closed down since March.

“We are very hopeful that footfall will increase in the towns and villages in Kildare from next Monday, we must all support our local businesses over the coming months to ensure they remain viable.”



Long shutdown



Fergal Dunne, proprietor of Hayden’s bar, which has been trading at Poplar Square, Naas, since 1818, said the sector had endured the longest shutdown.

“It’s great to be back to be back open, reemploying people and seeing the customers return,” he said.

However it has been a tentative resumption for most publicans because of the fears surrounding the virus and additional workload.

“I was never more tired than as I was last Saturday. There is a lot of work to do like ensuring that people have left details for contact tracing purposes, bringing orders of drinks to tables, providing food and ensuring that social distancing is being observed. It’s certainly more difficult but it’s good to be open again, though.”

McCormack’s at the other end of the town also reopened in advance of Monday is serving soup and sandwiches.

Publicans in Naas also lost out on the income generated by the at least 100,000 people who attend the annual Punchestown Festival, which was cancelled in April.

One of the local features of the event is the huge marques which occupies the entire car park at McCormack’s and is open to hundreds for almost every night of the five day festival.



'Fight to get open'



The owner of Mooney’s Bar, Monasterevin, says that it has been a ‘terrible’ fight to get open, after being closed for six months.

Paul Hyland says that he dislikes the term ‘wet pubs’, and he wants to see all pubs in Ireland opened immediately.

He said: “People are very responsible. There are nooks and crannies in the pub, for two, four and six people — it took us more than two weeks to get the place ready for open.

“Here we are, this day week, and we don’t know if they will allow pubs to open. That happened to us three times, got ready to open and the mat was pulled from under us. If they let pubs open all around the country from day one, there would be no problems.

“There are three of us open in Monasterevin and three of us closed, there are pubs that will never reopen. It feels wrong if pubs are not allowed open, including Dublin and country pubs.”

Mooney’s Bar has been serving pizza with alcohol since its recent reopening.

Mr Hyland said: “If we had known that we would be closed for six months... we are the only pubs in the world still closed. We as publicans hate the phrase ‘wet pubs’. They had no evidence on the reasons to close pubs. The Government has lost the support of the people.”

Mr Hyland says that music needs to be allowed in pubs.





He said: “All of these things can be done in a safe manner. Musicians are entitled to their pay as well. It is true nonsense to say that a television can’t be turned up high.”

“It is going too far, a nanny state altogether. There is no reason in the wide world music can’t be played in a pub. Rugby is being played, so why not music?”

Soup and sandwiches



A staff member at McCormack’s in Naas said the pub is also serving soup and sandwiches to comply with the regulations.

“We opened in the early afternoon [on Monday] and fairly soon we had 15 to 20 customers.

“We have invested a lot of time and money into adhering with all the public health guidelines.

“We have a one-way system to enter and exit areas and everything is working well so far.

“Everything is a challenge but staff and customers will take time to get used to the new measures.”

He added: “There has been a long build-up to the pubs reopening. There has been a lot of suffering for everybody. We’re just happy to be trading again and be serving customers.”