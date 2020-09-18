Gardaí looking for public's help to trace missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Rebecca O'Brien, 17 years old, who is missing from the Dublin 1 area since Wednesday.

She is described as being 5'10", with brown hair, of average build with blue eyes.

When last seen Rebecca was wearing a black top, black shoes, blue jeans and carrying a yellow bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Mountjoy on 01 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.