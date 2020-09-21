"Piano Man" John Forde in concert at socially-seated Moat Theatre in Naas on Friday

For this Friday, September 25th, The Moat Theatre and John Forde Piano Man have come together and created a show in a very special and intimate space, while adhering to all safety guidelines.

The newly refurbished theatre will be transformed into a socially seated, table service piano bar.

Complete with Grand Piano, John will be performing all the biggest hits of Elton John, Billy Joel, and many more great piano

classics including Rocket Man, My Life, Crocodile Rock, Goodnight Saigon, Candle in The Wind, and of course...The Piano Man.

So if you feel in need a good night out and some escapism, don’t hesitate to book for this Friday night as tickets are very limited.

Saturday night is already sold out.

Tickets available at www.moattheatre.com or box office telephone 045 883030.