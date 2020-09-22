Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 22

The death has occurred of John Berry

Late of 20 Greenhills, Athy, Kildare / Monaghan

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Deeply regretted by Mary, daughters Jennifer, Deborah, Denise and Tracey, son John, sisters Helen, Peggy and Gladys, brother Cecil, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private family repose will take place in Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, today, Monday, between 6pm and 8pm.

A private family funeral service will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon in St. Michael's Parish Church, Carlow Road, Athy (limited to 50 people). Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' below.

The death has occurred of Ruth Coyle (née Perry)

21 Duke St., Athy, Kildare

Wife of the late Ernest and sister of the late John, Fred and Des. Deeply regretted by her loving son Adam, daughter Dawn, brother Leslie, daughter-in-law Arlene, son-in-law Geoff, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jamie, Leanne, Gavin and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



The death has occurred of Christopher Doyle

1315 Townspark, Athy, Kildare

Christopher Doyle, Aged 36 years, on 14th September 2020, as a result of a tragic accident in Tenerife, Loving partner of Amber. Devoted father to Paul, Parker, Skyler, Brogan and Andíe, Much loved son of Pauline and the late Paul, Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner, sons, daughters, mother, brothers John Christopher's twin, Paul, Gaz, his nanny Elizabeth Doyle, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Christopher Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced Later

The death has occurred of Catherine Doody (née Fitzpatrick)

Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of the Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, son Evan, daughter Sarah and her partner Peter, grandchildren Pierce and Hope, sisters Christine, Julie and Tracy, brothers Tommy, Martin and Tony, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge for family and close friends from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigids Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.



The death has occurred of Angela Kelly

Ryston Gate, Newbridge, Kildare

Wife of the late Andy and mother of the late Lorna. Peacefully at home. Sadly missed by her loving sons Sean and Con, daughters-in-law Martina and Mary, grandchildren Darina, Greg, Ryan, Louise and Niamh, great grandchildren Peter and Andrew, Sister Dympna, sisters in law, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Angela Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge for family and close friends from 4pm until 8pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleths Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Angel's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh".

The death has occurred of Joe Nolan

Ball Alley Lane, Kildoon, Nurney, Kildare, R51 C967

Retired army Cpl, First Armour Car, Plunkett Barracks. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, daughter Pamela, son Joseph, daughter-in-law Elaine, son-in-law Thano, grandchildren Joey, Finn, Niamh and Isabelle, sisters Claire and Veronica, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, foster children Tammy and Cían, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Reposing at his family home for family and close friends from 4pm until 8pm on Monday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Nurney for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery.