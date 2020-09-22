Five apartments being planned on site of former Castledermot pub

Plans have been submitted to build five apartments on the site of a former pub in Castledermot.

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the development at the rear of The Shamrock Bar.

The APD Partnership wants to construct a three-storey apartment block containing three 2--bedroomed apartments.

The plans include a two-storey apartment block containing two 2-bedroomed apartments.

Also proposed is a 3.2m high stone wall to form outdoor open courtyard.

Provision is also made for seven parking spaces in the plans.

The designs include an access road, foot paths and landscaping.

The planning documents note that the site lies within the curtilage of a protected structure.