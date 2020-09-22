Irish Rail now hiring train drivers with maximum salary rising to €60k

Iarnród Éireann / Irish Rail is hiring Trainee Drivers as part of its future recruitment plans.

Candidates must be willing to work various shift patterns, including weekend work, between 39-48 hours a week.

The company said that it will match the responsibility of this safety-critical role with a salary scale that can reach a maximum of €60,000 per annum.

Successful candidates will develop full operational knowledge prior to qualification as part of the Train Driver Training programme.

Irish Rail said: "We are an organisation that greatly values our team and its members, and work hard to ensure that each one is proud to be a part of our future.

We are seeking applications for the following locations: Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Athlone, Ballina, Sligo and Waterford.

Minimum applicant requirements include a minimum of 9 years full time education and must be over the age of 20

Successful candidates must demonstrate the following attributes:

Excellent Communication Skills

Calm in an Emergency

Follow Rules and Procedures

Conscientious

Customer Focus

Achievement Orientation



There will be a number of multiple-hurdle phases in the selection process.

This will include initial online application and assessments, assessment centres, competency-based interview, rigorous medical and safety reference checking.

Apply here.