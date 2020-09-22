Newbridge explorer sending world photography book to schools for every online charity donation

A Newbridge resident is donating a copy of his book on world photography to every school in Ireland for each donation given to the Simon Community charity.

The book, Sixty Photographs for Simon, consists of 60 images from 25 different countries that Vincent Butler has taken on his work-related world travels on-board an expedition cruise ship, the National Geographic Explorer, where he worked as a lecturer in archaeology.



Vincent has set up an online fundraising appeal ‘Helping Our Homeless — A Gift for Schools’.

He said: “I hope that people will consider contributing to this fund to help Dublin Simon in their sterling work providing vital services for our homeless in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and also support Dundalk Simon who cover Cavan, Louth and Monaghan.

“For every €20 raised through donations to this fund, I will gift a copy of my book ‘Sixty Photographs for Simon’ on behalf of the Simon Community to a school.

“Information rich, the book is a valuable teaching resource, brim-full of material for projects and classwork.

“A wide spectrum of subjects are showcased, including geology, archaeology, climate change, fossils, glaciation, geography, history, conservation, wildlife, indigenous cultures, geomorphology, tourism, exploration and art.”

There are 4,016 schools countrywide and working closely with the Simon Community, Vincent is aiming to gift a copy to every single one of them.

Vincent said that donations will not only support the Simon Community in their work with our homeless but also help young students who have recently experienced much uncertainty and disruption due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“It is hoped that the book will also help foster awareness among school students about homelessness and inculcate young students with a sense of social responsibility. ”



To donate, click here.