No immediate solution to school-run traffic jams at campus in Naas - KWETB meeting hears

There will be no immediate solution to the ongoing traffic problems being experienced at the Piper’s Hill education campus in Naas, a monthly meeting of the KWETB heard last week.

The KWETB developed the campus and is the patron of the largest school there — Piper’s Hill College.

There is significant congestion along the Kilcullen Road on weekday mornings as children are brought to the three schools.

The meeting heard that the ETBI is not willing to open up its empty car park due to potential insurance issues based around pedestrian traffic.

Cllr Evie Sammon said that parents find it difficult to understand that the ETBI car park cannot be allowed to be used by vehicles.

She added: “Opening the car park would be a good short-term solution what would be welcomed by everybody.”

Director of Organisation Support and Development, Joe Kelly said he had made direct representations to the ETBI and the body’s position hasn’t changed in relation to the car park.

Mr Kelly also said that Kildare County Council said that it is satisfied that facilities for pedestrians and cyclists are adequate to ensure safety and currently has no plans for future works.

Parent representative on the board, Deirdre O’Donovan, said the current situation was very dangerous for pupils.

Council officials carried out site visits last year and noted while there was queueing of traffic inside the campus, children were being dropped in a safe and controlled manner.

Meanwhile, a number of Board members raised issues about KWETB schools returning under Covid-19 protocols.

Many speakers praised the hard work and organisation of principals and teachers to be in a position to resume classes earlier this month.

Lunch in car

But Baltinglass-based Cllr Patsy Glennon raised an issue about one school where some teachers were forced to eat their lunch in their cars as there was no space in the school due to social distancing requirements. KWETB officials undertook to investigate this issue.

Cllr Tom Fortune from the Greystones area said the work carried out at ground level was ‘phenomenal’.