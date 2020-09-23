Go back! Naas Gardaí turning back Dublin drivers if they're not on essential journeys

Naas Roads Policing Unit have been urging Dublin-based drivers to turn around if they are stopped inside the Kildare border and they're not on essential journeys.

Due to Level 3 restrictions caused by the rise in Covid-19 cases, Dublin residents can only leave the city and county for work or education purposes.

The Garda's Operation Fanacht Garda is seeing high visibility patrols across Co Dublin but Garda personnel from the surrounding counties of Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Louth are also involved.

This activity will consist of targeted patrols and checkpoints to check compliance with Public Health Regulations.

Speaking about Operation Fanacht duties, Naas Roads Policing said today: "Some motorists questioned were not on essential journeys outside of Dublin and were engaged and encouraged to turn around and go home.

"Compliance levels were excellent in this area."

Naas Roads Policing also seized four vehicles for No Insurance, Tax and a Learner Driver Unaccompanied.

One of these motorists broke a red light and was arrested for Drug Driving 'Cannabis'.

Another motorist was also arrested for Drug Driving - 'Cocaine'.

The Government on the advice of NPHET are requesting the people of county Dublin to adhere to increased public health measures that are being applied to stop the spread of COVID-19. Operation Fanacht is focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures following the announcement by An Taoiseach that Dublin is now at level 3 of the Government’s Plan for Living with Covid-19.

Gardaí said Operation Fanacht will see a high level of visibility of garda members in Dublin City and County on foot, in car and on bike, to support the public health guidelines, particularly in relation to social distancing and gathering in large groups at amenities and open spaces.

Gardaí reminded everyone that people are being encouraged not to travel out of or into Dublin County unless absolutely necessary.

In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

In respect of regulations, including travel restrictions, which are not declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, under Operation Fanacht An Garda Síochána will use the approach of the three E’s which will see Gardaí engage, educate and encourage, only, compliance with travel regulations.