Lost something? Copper Face Jacks nightclub wants to reunite lost property with customers

Dublin niteclub Copper Face Jacks is trying to reunite lost property with customers.

The popular venue on Harcourt Street closed in March after the Government announced restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nightclub had been due to re-open at the end of March but has remained shut since then.

Copper Face Jacks is one of Ireland's largest nightclubs and was open seven nights a week up to its closure.

In a social media message, the nightclub is asking previous customers if they left jackets behind.

People have been asked to message with the description of the item and when they lost it.

Staff will be in touch with details of how to collect it.







