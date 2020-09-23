Man assaulted three gardaí in Kildare Garda Station, Naas District Court hears

A man was before Naas District Court over an incident which began at a takeaway restaurant in Rathangan last October.

Sgt Brian Jacob said that Shane Dempsey, aged 40, whose address was listed in court documents as Cappanairgid, Rathangan was highly intoxicated when gardaí were called to the premises on October 8 last.

He was before the court facing charges of assault and public order.

He said three gardaí were involved in trying to restrain the defendant and officers were forced to use an incapacitating spray.



Aggressive

The sergeant said the defendant continued to be aggressive and violent in Kildare Garda Station. There was a large struggle in the garda station and he kicked out at three gardaí, striking one garda in the head, a second garda in the arm and a third garda in the leg.

He also damaged a piece of furniture in the station.

Speaking generally, Judge Desmond Zaidan commented: “The amount of garda time and resources which is wasted on incidents cause by people high on drugs or drink.”

He added: “Gardaí are duty bound to use reasonable force to effect an arrest.”



Embarrassed

Defence solicitor Conal Boyce said his client was very embarrassed when he showed him the CCTV from the takeaway restaurant.

The solicitor added: “He knows what he did was very wrong. He is very embarrassed and apologetic. I don’t even believe he is a heavy drinker.”

Judge Zaidan asked the defendant if he remembered what he ordered at the restaurant and he replied that he didn’t.

The judge ordered the defendant to pay €1,000 to the Garda Benevolent Fund and also issued fines.