LATEST: Naas Hospital has two Covid-19 patients - as well as six patients suspected of having the virus

There are currently two patients with Covid-19 in Naas Hospital - while there are a total of six suspected cases.

The figures are provided in the HSE's Daily Operations Update of its acute hospitals across the country.

Overall, there are currently 94 patients with Covid-19 in all hospitals.

In addition, at 8pm last night, there were 112 patients suspected of having the virus.

Naas is currently outside the top ten in terms of hospitals with the most Covid-19 positive patients.

Hospitals in Dublin have a total of 60 positive cases.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore has seven Covid-19 cases while the Midland Regional Hospital has two.