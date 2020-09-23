LATEST: Nine new Covid-19 cases across Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 people with COVID-19 have died.
There has now been a total of 1,794 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Tuesday, 21 September, the HPSC has been notified of 234 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 33,675* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
115 are men / 119 are women
68% are under 45 years of age
49% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
34 cases have been identified as community transmission
103 cases are in Dublin, 30 in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Meath, with the remaining 17 spread across 10 counties.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The single most important thing that people all across the country need to do now is to reduce their social contacts.
"We all need to cut down on discretionary social activities. Meeting fewer people means fewer opportunities for the virus to transmit. Please prioritise who you choose to meet and try to keep your social network as small as possible.”
Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health, HSEMidlands, said: “COVID-19 is highly contagious, and people can be infectious without symptoms. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary. And to everyone, I would urge that you reduce the number of people you are in close contact with.”
