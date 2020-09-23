LATEST: Nine new Covid-19 cases across Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,794 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday, 21 September, the HPSC has been notified of 234 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 33,675* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

115 are men / 119 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

49% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

34 cases have been identified as community transmission

103 cases are in Dublin, 30 in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Meath, with the remaining 17 spread across 10 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The single most important thing that people all across the country need to do now is to reduce their social contacts.

"We all need to cut down on discretionary social activities. Meeting fewer people means fewer opportunities for the virus to transmit. Please prioritise who you choose to meet and try to keep your social network as small as possible.”