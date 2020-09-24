Substantial amount of cash taken from vehicle in Naas after driver had visited bank
FILE PHOTO
A quantity of cash was taken from a vehicle parked on the Newbridge Road in Naas last week.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm.
The injured party had previously visited a bank branch in the town and had parked on the Newbridge Road and left an amount of cash in the vehicle.
The money was missing when the driver returned to the vehicle.
Naas Gardaí appealed for information from the public.
