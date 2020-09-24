Number of patients with suspected Covid-19 increases to seven at Naas Hospital

There are currently seven patients suspected of having Covid-19 at Naas Hospital.

The information is correct up to 8pm yesterday, according to HSE figures.

In addition, the Daily Operations Update also shows that there are two patients confirmed with the virus at the hospital.

The number of suspected patients awaiting tests has increased by one from the previous 24 hours.

Across all hospitals, there are 88 confirmed Covid-19 patients and 142 suspected of having the virus.

In the previous 24 hours, there were 94 positive cases and 112 suspected cases.

The Daily Operations Update also shows there are 22 general beds and one ICU bed available at Naas General Hospital.

Infection rates

Co Kildare currently has a 14-day infection rate of 67.4 compared to Dublin on 130.6.

Other counties neighbouring Kildare with high infection rates are: Wicklow at 70.2 and Offaly at 61.6.