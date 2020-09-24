Kildare's Chamber boss re-elected to national business network body

CEO of County Kildare Chamber, Allan Shine has been re-elected onto the Board of Chambers Ireland.

Kildare native Mr Shine had a prominent media profile when advocating on behalf of businesses during the recent local lockdowns in the county in August.

Chambers Ireland is Ireland’s largest business organisation with a network of Chambers of Commerce in every major town and region in the country.

The organisation facilitates the growth and development of the Irish chamber network and enable the chambers in the network to effectively promote the long term development of their locality on behalf of their members as well as working towards creating a better environment for business by lobbying the Government and other stakeholders on key policy issues.

Mr Shine said, “I was honoured to be put forward to be re-elected for a fourth consecutive year by my fellow colleagues in the Chamber network and then to be elected at the Chambers Ireland AGM this afternoon.

"Chambers Ireland is the most influential business organisation in Ireland and I am looking forward to working with my fellow board members over the coming 12 months”.