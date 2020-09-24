Expert to return to review corporate governance regime at KWETB

An academic who carried out an investigation into the KWETB is now conducting a review of a new corporate governance programme it has adopted.

Dr Richard Thorn was commissioned by the Department of Education and Skills in 2017 to carry out his initial inquiries after issues were found in the KWETB’s 2015 accounts by the Comptroller and Auditor General. All the matters refer to the period before the current chief executive Dr Deirdre Keyes took up her position in May 2018.

KWETB said this week that it looks forward to Dr Thorn carrying out a review of its new Corporate Governance Programme.

A KWETB statement said on Monday: “KWETB welcomes the return of Dr Richard Thorn, President Emeritus of Sligo Institute of Technology, to undertake a review of its Corporate Governance Programme.

“KWETB has been working closely with the Department Education and Skills Officials throughout 2018 and 2019 to implement all the recommendations in Dr Richard Thorn’s published report.

“Given that this specific Corporate Governance Programme is now complete, it is timely that Dr Thorn returns to conduct a review.

“The KWETB appreciates the continued support of the Department in this work.”

Gardaí have already made two arrests in relation to alleged corrupt practices at the KWETB.

On September 7, the GNECB arrested a female in their 30s as part of Operation Lakefront. The female was brought to Naas Garda Station where she was detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The female was released the following afternoon and gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On August 6, a man in his 50s arrested as part of the same investigation and was questioned at Leixlip Garda Station before being later released without charge.

Gardaí said a file on the matter will be sent to the DPP.

KWETB has always declined to comment on the garda investigation.

Meanwhile staff, students and parents were praised at a monthly KWETB board meeting last week for contributing to a successful return to schools under challenging Covid-19 rules.

KWETB board chairman Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick said everybody involved in re-opening classes must be commended for their efforts in these unprecedented times.

The Robertstown politician told the September meeting which was held online: “Hopefully all schools will stay safe and remain open in the coming weeks.”

KWETB chief executive Dr Keyes echoed those views and added: “The full re-opening of all our schools has been a monumental effort.



Tireless

“Principals and teachers worked tirelessly, endlessly and relentlessly through the entire summer to deliver the roadmap on re-opening.”

Dr Keyes told the meeting that the next phase of work is to keep schools open, to prepare for any possible Covid-19 cases and to put in place options for ‘blended learning’ if they are required.

KWETB’s director of schools Dr Rory O’Toole said that the organisation had reached many key milestones in recent weeks and that the continuing focus must be on the health and well-being of staff and students.

He also said that schools must continue to revise their response plans to Covid-19 protocols on an ongoing basis.

Maynooth-based Cllr Peter Hamilton said he was familiar with two local schools who worked incredibly hard over the summer to have Covid-19 protocols in place.

He added: “Some staff worked 14 hour days.”





















