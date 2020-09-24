PHOTOS: Locals baffled by bizarre roll-over collision responded to by Dublin Fire Brigade

This was the scene when a car overturned and ended up on its side in a narrow laneway between houses.

The incident happened off Summerhill Parade near Croke Park on the northside of Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters from the North Strand station responded to the collision..

The laneway was completely blocked to vehicles and pedestrians until the vehicle was safely removed.

The photos show damage to the front of the vehicle and the airbags look like they were deployed.

It also appears a spare tyre fell out of the boot.

The vehicle narrowly missed a window and a door.

Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called this morning to a roll over collision off Summerhill Parade.

"No occupants on arrival.

"The lane way is blocked pending recovery."

Gardaí also attended the scene and said that no injuries were reported from the incident.