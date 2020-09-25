Deaths in Co Kildare - September 25, 2020

Helen Noonan (née Cullen), Mansfield Grove & Late of Stanhope St., Athy

September 22. Wife of the Late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving children Clare, Mike, Carmel, Marie and Catherine, brothers Aidan and Maurice , son-in-law Rod, daughter-in-law Nina, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.A private family repose will take place in Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 8pm and 9pm this evening (Wednesday). Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. (restricted to 93 people). The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' at RIP.ie.

Mary Kane (née Hill), Straffan

September 23. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Joe, sons, Joey and Dermot, daughters, Monica, Brenda, Maura, Jacinta, Noeleen and Mairead, sons in-law, daughers in-law, grandchildren, sisters, Monica and Essie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 a private family service will be held for Mary. Those wishing to leave their condolences may do so via RIP.ie's condolence section. Those wishing to view Mary's service can do so on Friday at 12 noon on www.celstra.ie.