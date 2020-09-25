Sexual assault alleged at asylum seeker centre

An alleged sexual assault took place at an asylum seeker centre, it was claimed at Naas District Court yesterday.

A book of evidence was served on the defendant, aged in his mid 30s, at the court hearing.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the offence allegedly took place on February 26, 2018.

He said a woman knocked on the defendant's door because she believed that €100 had been taken from her by him.

He alleged that the defendant pulled the woman in when he opened the door and he tried to pull her clothes off.

He claimed that he blocked the doorway and pushed her on to a bed until others came to her defence.

The defendant, who faces allegations of sexual assault and false imprisonment, is now living in the west of Ireland.

The court heard that the alleged injured party is aged over 18.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted free legal aid to the defendant and adjourned the matter to the next sitting of Naas Circuit Court on October 6.