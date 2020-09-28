The vast majority of crimes fell in Co Kildare during the Covid-19 pandemic

The vast majority of categories of crime fell across County Kildare in the first half of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but some areas showed an increase, the Joint Policing Committee meeting heard recently.

Chief Supt John Scanlan of the newly re-drawn Garda Division of Kildare, Laois and Offaly said a small number of offences had risen such as aggravated burglaries and some drugs and weapons violations.

The high-ranking officer gave a presentation of the main categories of crime to JPC members at the quarterly meeting in Newbridge Town Hall on Monday afternoon.

In terms of property crime, aggravated burglaries doubled from 7 to 14.

However all other areas in this category saw significant reductions.

Burglaries more than halved from 480 for the first half of last year to 204 in 2020.

In the same vein, muggings saw a 63% decrease while theft of vehicles experienced a similar drop.

Thefts from vehicles and shops saw 25% and 30% drops respectively.

At an overall level across the Kildare Garda Division, both Naas and Kildare districts recorded a 38% decrease in property crime against a 51% drop in the Leixlip district.

In the category of crimes against the person, all areas saw a reduction except for assault, obstruction or resisting arrest by a garda which saw an increase from seven last year to eight this year. Assault causing harm, harassment and making menacing phone calls were all down according to the statistics.

Public order offences also saw a reduction, possibly because of the fact that many pubs and nightclubs were closed during national and local lockdowns.

Drunkenness offences were also down by 24% from 142 to 107.

In the category of traffic offences, drink driving and types of traffic collisions all recorded a reduction.

However the number of fatal collisions increased from three in the first half of 2019 to four in the same period in 2020.

In drugs and weapons offences, increases were seen in the possession of drugs and possession of drugs for sale or supply.

The possession of offensive weapons saw a 44% increase from 34 to 49 offences.

Overall, Naas district saw a 54% increase in drugs and weapons offences compared to 39% in Leixlip and 9% in Kildare.

Garda Commissioner

Meanwhile the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, is to attend the December 2020 meeting of the County Kildare Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

Members of the JPC were told that Commissioner Harris had been invited and the Commissioner indicated to the committee that he and his team will attend the December meeting.

Kildare JPC which is made up of senior Gardaí, councillors, TDs, Senators and representatives of Kildare Co Council, Tusla and other agencies.

JPCs were set up under the Garda Síochána Act 2005 which introduced a Committee in each local authority area.

The bodies are designed to provide a forum for cross-community co-operation on policing and crime issues.

Dialogue takes place between Gardaí, local authority officials, councillors and the community and voluntary sectors.