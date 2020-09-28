Very strange! Driver reversed 1km on Hard Shoulder to avoid Kildare Garda checkpoint

Gardaí said a motorist reversed a distance of 1km along a Hard Shoulder to avoid a checkpoint.

Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a multi-agency operation with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) on the R445 near the Naas Enterprise Park on Monday morning.

During the course of the operation, five cars were seized for no insurance, tax or being unaccompanied.

One driver was arrested for Drug Driving and had cannabis in his sytem.

Gardaí said another motorist who attempted to turn back from a checkpoint by reversed back in Hard Shoulder for over a kilometre.

This motorist had their vehicle impounded.

One HGV was seized for defective brakes pending suitable repairs.

The Road Safety Authority also recorded a number of detections on HGVs including a tachograph.

Compliance notices, follow ups and proceedings will be issued by the RSA.