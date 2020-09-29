Good news for tenants! Monasterevin and Kildangan become new Rent Pressure Zones

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, has welcomed the inclusion of Monasterevin and Kildangan electoral divisions as Rent Pressure Zones (RPZ).

A Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) is a designated area where rents cannot be increased by more than 4% per annum.

Rent Pressure Zones are located in parts of the country where rents are highest and rising, and where households have the greatest difficulty finding affordable accommodation.

They are intended to moderate the rise in rents in these areas and create a stable and sustainable rental market that allows landlord and tenants to plan financially for their future.

Monasterevin and Kildangan were included following the publication of the Residential Tenancies Board’s (RTB) Rent Index Report for Q2 2020 published this morning.

The document is produced in conjunction with the Economic and Social Research Institute and means that the entire administrative area of Kildare County Council is now designated an RPZ.

The Minister said: "In line with the rent zone report received from the RTB I have now signed a Ministerial order to designate the entire administrative area of Kildare County Council an RPZ.

"Following this designation, an estimated 73.7% of tenancies are now in RPZs."

The inclusion of Monasterevin and Kildangan electoral divisions (previously excluded due to the movement of electoral divisions and changes to local electoral areas) means the entire administrative area of Kildare County Council has met the new criteria to become a Rent Pressure Zone.