Another bumper Leinster Leader Sport edition out today: Athy shock champions Sarsfields and lots more!

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Another bumper Leinster Leader Sport edition.

Athy shock champions Sarsfields and book a final spot against Moorefield who defeated Celbridge. Extensive reports, reaction and picture coverage.



In the IFC final it's Clogherinkoe and Kilcock who will line up in this weekend's final.



We look ahead and preview both the senior and intermediate finals, due to be played this Saturday.



A pacey and tenacious defender All Star defender Peter Kelly says farewell to county action,



In the Ladies Championsip finals, Eadestown take senior crown defeating Sarfields while Maynooth and Kill succeed in intermediate and junior finals.



Confey retain senior football status.



SHC Ardclough strike late for vital win over Eire Og Corrachoill.



Golf: All the results and news from the Fairways plus a Picture Special from Club Kildare Corporate Day at Kilkea Castle



Rugby: Naas finally get back to playing fields and record fine win over Terenure College in the Energia Leinster Community Series.



Racing: Tom Madden on the mark with 25/1 winner as we look back at the Kildare Racing News from last week.



Soccer: KDFL results, reports, fixtures and up-too-date tables along with feature game as Galhoy defeat Hotspurs 8-3 while we have a weekly round-up of the senior division.



All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.