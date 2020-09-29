BREAKING: CAB operation targets gang based in Newbridge and seizes cash

Gardaí said that the Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search operation in Newbridge today.

Four residential addresses and one professional premises were searched.

The search operation was conducted by Criminal Assets Bureau personnel assisted by the Armed Support Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Units and the Customs Dog Unit.

As part of the operation the following items of note have been seized:

• Funds totalling €138,511 were restrained in three separate bank accounts;

• Cash of €3,500 was seized on this morning’s search.

A Garda spokesperson added "This morning’s search operation targeted assets linked to a gang involved in guttering installation and roofing repairs primarily in the greater Dublin area.

"The individuals concerned target the vulnerable and the elderly.

"Today marks a significant development in the on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation.

"Previous to todays search €103,852 in cash had been seized as part of this investigation."