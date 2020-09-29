Work begins on new €2m Dr Pepper Keurig plant in Newbridge

Work has begun on converting a former Lidl warehouse in Newbridge into a manufacturing hub by US multinational Keurig Dr Pepper.

The US company behind brands such as Dr Pepper and 7up announced earlier this year that it is hiring for 50 positions immediately at the facility off Great Connell Road.

The firm, which has 25,000 employees worldwide, wants to expand and diversify its supply chain by opening the manufacturing facility.

Keurig Dr Pepper is the parent company of over 100 brands that also includes Snapple, Canada Dry and Sunkist.

The vacant building will be converted for beverage manufacturing use.

The main contractor is experienced firm, John Paul Construction Ltd.

The gross floor area of the premises is increasing from 31,986 sq m to 34,191 sq m.

The existing car park will also be extended to 209 car parking spaces and 40 bicycle spaces.

Other additions will be an external chiller, condensing units and a wastewater treatment plant.

The estimated total construction cost of the development is €2m.