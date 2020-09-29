€150 fine for motorist parked in disabled parking bay in Naas

Gardaí issued a €150 fine to this motorist who parked in a disabled parking bay in Naas.

The vehicle did not have a disable parking badge displayed.

Naas Roads Policing Unit Naas on patrol in the area issued a €150 fixed penalty notice to the motorist.

As part of Operation Enable, gardaí have targeted offences relating to the improper use of disabled parking bays.

Since 2017, gardaí issued over 18,000 fines in this area.

So far this year, over 1,800 fines have been issued.

Gardaí said: "Please be conscious of the needs of others and remember that using hazard lights does not entitle you to park where you wish".

An Garda Síochána ask all motorists to park legally today and every day.

Last week An Garda Síochána supported the Disability Federation of Ireland in their "Make Way Day '20” initiative.

Chief Superintendent Raymond McMahon, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said, "We are urging drivers to be conscious of other road users, particularly those with impaired mobility and disability by asking them not to park on footpaths or use designated disabled parking bays without a proper permit".