Motorists urged to be vigilant due to deer on roads during rutting season

Motorists have been urged to be vigilant during deer breeding season.

The rutting season is also a time when there is an increased incident of road traffic accidents involving deer as male deer go in search of females and younger males are ousted by dominant males forcing deer to cross roads and motorways.

In a statement, the Irish Deer Commission are calling on motorists to be vigilant at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas such as woodlands and mountains.

"What should drivers do in high risk areas? Reduce speed where they see a warning sign and stay alert.

"Prepare to stop, never swerve as you could hit another obstacle or oncoming vehicle.

"When you see a deer "dip your headlights" as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze.

"If a deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow. Do not approach an injured deer."

"If you are involved in a Deer road traffic accident or come across a deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, immediately contact the local Gardaí."