No dogs have been stolen in Co Kildare despite seizures of pets passing through the county

There have been no thefts of dogs reported in County Kildare over the summer months despite a spate of incidents nationwide.

Garda Supt Martin Walker told the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting in Newbridge Town Hall that Kildare gardaí had intercepted pets being transported illegally through the county.

But he added: “There have been no dogs stolen in the District or the Division.”

In August, Gardaí seized seven golden Cocker Spaniel puppies that were in the boot of a car stopped at the Junction 14 service station in, Monasterevin, Kildare.

The puppies were discovered on Saturday, August 8 when Gardai became suspicious of two cars in the truck park of the service area.

The dogs, which were not microchipped, were handed over to the ISPCA and a Garda investigation began.

In September, a litter of seven puppies which were not microchipped and which had no paperwork was found by gardaí during a traffic checkpoint near Athy.

They were later cared for by the KWWSPCA shelter in Athgarvan.