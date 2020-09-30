JOB HUNTING? Driver wanted for oil business based in Tallaght

A Rigid Tanker Driver is required for a domestic/agriculture oil business working out of a depot in Tallaght.



Main Purpose of Job:

To load, transport and deliver oil in a prompt, professional and safe manner in accordance with Company and legal standards. To collect payments as required from customers for deliveries received and to ensure truck and maintenance schedules/paperwork are completed accurately and on time.

Candidate Requirements:

Full clean C or CE licence

Be physically fit

Excellent face to face customer service

Must be well presented and motivated

Previous experience not essential. This position will offer on the job training including CPC courses, ADR training and manual handling.



Closing date: Friday, 9th October 2020



Please email your CV to roisin.curran@jonesoil.ie or apply in writing to: Roisin Curran, Jones Oil, 407-410 The Capel Building, St Mary's Abbey, Dublin 7.