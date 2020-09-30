Gardaí appeal for information after thefts at Newbridge hotel

Gardaí have appealed for information after an incident of theft at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge.

On Thursday evening last, between 10.10pm and 10.20pm, three storage units were broken into at the rear of the hotel.

A quantity of tools with the 'Keadun' brand was taken.

Locks were cut off the doors of the sheds during the incident.

Newbridge gardaí have appealed for information on any suspicious people or vehicles in this area at the time.