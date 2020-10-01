TD welcomes Kildare Garda unit to tackle sexual, domestic and gender-based crimes

The establishment of a new Garda Divisional Protective Services Unit (DPSU) in Kildare will ensure the county has a consistent and professional approach to the investigation of sexual and domestic crime, Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan has said.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced that An Garda Síochána had completed the national rollout of the Divisional Protective Services Units.

Garda personnel assigned to DPSUs have been provided with specialised training to help with the investigation of sexual crime and domestic abuse; child protection; online child exploitation and sex offender management.

This training course has been developed by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), in conjunction with the Garda College.

The addition of six DPSUs in September 2020, brings to 27 the total number of units that are operational across Ireland. There is now a DPSU in operation within every Garda division. Approximately 320 personnel are assigned to DPSU’s including members of Inspector, Sergeant and Garda rank.



A Garda spokesperson said: "These units will meet a key commitment in A Policing Service for the Future, the four-year implementation plan giving effect to the recommendations of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.



"Personnel assigned to DPSUs have been provided with a bespoke training course consisting of a number of modules addressing issues such as - investigation of sexual crime, child protection, investigation of domestic abuse, online child exploitation and sex offender management. This training course has been developed by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), in conjunction with the Garda College."



Deputy Durkan said: “The dedicated nature of these units means quick access to a sensitively trained and highly informed groups of Gardai for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“My colleague Minister McEntee has confirmed that a new Divisional Protective Services Unit has been established in Kildare as part of the final national rollout of these vital units.

“The establishment of these units are central to the Government’s efforts to tackle the scourge of Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

“In August, Minister McEntee published the O’Malley Review of Protections for Vulnerable Witnesses and indicated that the national rollout of the units be completed by September.

“I welcome the confirmation by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to Minister McEntee that the unit in Kildare was established on September 21st.

“Worryingly during the lockdown period, there has been a sharp rise in reported incidents of domestic violence as women and their partners remain at home more and we need to ensure that everything is done to prevent this abuse.

“That is why Divisional Protective Services Units are so crucial in support of victims coming forward at a most distressing and vulnerable time in their lives.”